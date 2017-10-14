A woman was killed and a man and woman were seriously injured when two cars collided in Lincolnshire.

The crash, involving a Ford Focus and a Peugeot 307, happened at about 19:45 BST on Friday on the A17 near Asgarby.

Lincolnshire Police said the driver of the Peugeot, a woman in her 40s, died at the scene.

The driver of the Ford and her male passenger, both of North Lincolnshire, suffered serious injuries. Police has appealed for witnesses to come forward.