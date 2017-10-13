Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A1 near Colsterworth

A man and a woman charged with causing death by dangerous driving in a crash on the A1 in Lincolnshire have appeared in court.

Two men died in the crash involving a car and a lorry near Colsterworth, in the early hours of Wednesday.

Irina Ivanova Elenkova, 36, from Bulgaria, and Kostadin Ivanov Tanev, 41, from Turkey, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

They were remanded to appear at the city's crown court on 13 November.

They had both been travelling in a lorry at the time of the crash.