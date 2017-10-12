Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A1 near Colsterworth

A man and a woman have been charged with causing death by dangerous driving in a crash on the A1 in Lincolnshire.

Two men died in the crash involving a car and a lorry near Colsterworth in the early hours of Wednesday.

Irina Ivanova Elenkova, 36, from Bulgaria, and Kostadin Ivanov Tanev, 41, from Turkey, are due before magistrates later.

Both had been travelling in a lorry at the time of the crash.

