The crash happened on the A1 near Colsterworth

People have died in a crash involving a car and a lorry on the A1 in Lincolnshire.

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following the collision near Colsterworth in the early hours.

Lincolnshire Police said those who died were in the car but the number of fatalities is "still being established".

Those arrested were in the lorry, police said, and remain in custody.

Long delays are expected as the road has been closed in both directions.

Traffic between Stamford and Grantham, Melton Mowbray, Langham and Empingham is affected.