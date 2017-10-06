Image caption Two people were treated for minor burns after discovering the canisters in Roughton Moor Woods

Three people arrested over the discovery of mustard gas canisters which were unearthed by a group of bottle diggers have been bailed.

Bomb disposal teams were called to Roughton Moor Woods, near Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire following the discovery.

Two men and a woman arrested on suspicion of possessing a noxious substance have been bailed by police.

Officers searched addresses in Woodhall Spa and Lincoln but no further noxious substances were recovered.

The canisters were removed from the woods and taken to the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory at Porton Down, Wiltshire.

Lincolnshire Police and a Royal Navy bomb disposal team are still carrying out searches of the woods and at a lake in Stixwould.

The force said the sites will be reopened to the public "as soon as it is safe to do so".

Police said the devices were uncovered by people digging for bottles in the woods.

Two people needed treatment in hospital for minor burns after making the find.

Mustard gas was used as a weapon during World War One and outlawed by the Geneva Protocol of 1925.