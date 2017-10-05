Image copyright Google Image caption Cummins Generator Technologies said its Barnack Road site was not sustainable

Up to 500 jobs are at risk at a manufacturing plant in Stamford which is set to close.

Cummins Generator Technologies said it will shut its facility in Barnack Road in the next 12 months.

The company, which makes generators, said despite investment the site was unsustainable.

It said it hopes to keep redundancies to a minimum and will look to find alternative positions for staff at its other UK sites.

The firm, which is one of Stamford's biggest employers, said it remains committed to maintaining a presence in the town and plans to invest in a new technical centre of excellence at its Ryhall Road facility.

This is expected to create 150 new jobs.

In a statement, the firm said: "We recognise the impact that closing our Barnack Road facility will have, but despite extensive efforts we have sadly not been able to secure a sustainable future for the site.

"We remain committed to Stamford and believe our new centre of excellence will allow us to establish a deeper technical presence now, and for the long-term.

"We will be actively working to support our employees and the community during the transition."

Cummins has had operations in the UK for more than 50 years and currently has eight facilities, employing 4,500 employees, across 23 sites.