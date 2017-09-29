Alberts Volkausks death: Seventh murder accused in court
A seventh man charged with the murder of a man in Boston has appeared in court.
Alberts Volkausks, 44, was found with serious injures at a house in Pen Street on Saturday afternoon. He died in hospital the following morning.
Marjus Tomasevic, 18, from Pen Street, appeared at Lincoln Crown Court earlier.
He was remanded in custody to appear alongside six other men for a plea hearing on 31 October.
The six co-accused are:
- Pavel Grunt-Meyer, 29, of Crocketts Drive, Wisbech
- Denis Kijakovskij, 27, of London Road, Wyberton
- Mindaugas Cerneckas, 29, of Pen Street, Boston
- Andrius Barauskas, 39, of Smalley Road, Boston
- Donatos Dektiariovas, 36, of Pen Street, Boston
- Tautvydas Vainolavicius, 19, of Pen Street, Boston