Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Alberts Volkausks was found with serious injuries at a house in Pen Street, Boston, on Saturday

A seventh man charged with the murder of a man in Boston has appeared in court.

Alberts Volkausks, 44, was found with serious injures at a house in Pen Street on Saturday afternoon. He died in hospital the following morning.

Marjus Tomasevic, 18, from Pen Street, appeared at Lincoln Crown Court earlier.

He was remanded in custody to appear alongside six other men for a plea hearing on 31 October.

The six co-accused are: