James Rudd died from a stab wound

A man will stand trial accused of murdering a man in a Bank Holiday stabbing in Mablethorpe.

At Lincoln Crown Court, James Patrick Adam, 46, of Victoria Road in the town, pleaded not guilty to the murder of James Rudd.

Mr Rudd, 36, died from a stab wound in Victoria Road early in the afternoon of 28 August.

The defendant was remanded in custody and is due to stand trial at the same court on 3 April.

