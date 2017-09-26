Image copyright PA Image caption The Isaac Newton coin is a result of a collaboration between the Royal Mint and the National Trust

A new 50 pence coin celebrating the 375th birthday of Sir Isaac Newton is being released into circulation at his birthplace in Lincolnshire.

Just 375 of the coins will initially be released into tills at Woolsthorpe Manor to mark the achievements of the one time Master of the Royal Mint.

The reverse of the coin is based on elements of Proposition 11, in Book One of Newton's Principia Mathematica.

The Mint said it would be releasing more of the coins across the country.

Image copyright PA Image caption It has been designed by Aaron West, one of the Royal Mint's graphic designers

Newton was born at Woolsthorpe Manor near Grantham in 1643 and became Master of the Mint in 1699.

A report he produced in 1717 helped to establish gold coin as the pre-eminent currency of the UK, paving the way for the introduction of the "gold standard".

Commemorative editions of the coins will also be available to buy.