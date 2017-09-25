Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Aurimas Butkys was detained in connection with an assault in Lithuania

A handcuffed suspect who escaped from a police station by climbing an 8ft (2.4m) fence has been jailed for 16 months.

Aurimas Butkys, 25, got away while waiting to be processed at Boston Police Station in July.

He had been detained on an extradition warrant in connection with an assault in his native Lithuania, Lincolnshire Police said.

At the time Supt Phil Vickers described the event as "embarrassing".

Tweeting about the escape, Ch Supt Timmins‏ said the handcuffed suspect assaulted an officer and "jumped an 8ft fence".

He was chased by officers but managed to evade capture, he said.

More on this and other stories from across Lincolnshire

Image copyright PAul timmins/twitter

Butkys was recaptured three days later in Kent attempting to leave the country at Dover using false documents.

Appearing at Lincoln Crown Court, he admitted one charge of escaping from lawful custody and a further charge of possessing or controlling identity documents with intent.