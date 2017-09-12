Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption The head of the family Martin Rooney Senior was jailed for 10 years

The head of a traveller family convicted of modern day slavery offences has been jailed for 10 years.

Martin Rooney Senior was one of 10 men and one woman who ran a driveway resurfacing company and kept workers housed in caravans.

Nottingham Crown Court heard their victims were beaten and left without running water or toilet facilities.

The family were described as being "chilling in their mercilessness" towards their victims.

Sentencing him, Timothy Spencer QC said: "You brought up your sons in a criminal culture."

The judge also compared the squalid lives of the victims to the lavish lifestyle the family enjoyed.

"It was like the gulf between medieval royalty and peasantry," he told him.

Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption The 11 convicted people ran a driveway resurfacing business

Police began operations against members of the Rooney family in September 2014 when seven warrants were executed in Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire and London.

A number of victims were found and the UK Human Trafficking Centre concluded 18 men had been illegally trafficked to the sites.

The victims were all described as vulnerable adults, aged between 18 and 63, who were often homeless and had been picked up by the defendants from across the UK.

In once attack, a man was beaten with a shovel and left injured in a caravan for days for returning a car with no petrol.