Man killed in car crash with bus near Scampton
- 9 September 2017
- From the section Lincolnshire
A man died and his 10-year-old son was injured after a car cashed with a double-decker bus.
The collision happened at about 19:00 BST on Friday on the A15 near Scampton, Lincolnshire.
Police said the driver of a black Nissan Qashqai, who was 44 and lived locally, had died from his injuries.
His son was airlifted to hospital in Sheffield and remains in a serious condition but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.