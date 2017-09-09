Man killed in car crash with bus near Scampton

A man died and his 10-year-old son was injured after a car cashed with a double-decker bus.

The collision happened at about 19:00 BST on Friday on the A15 near Scampton, Lincolnshire.

Police said the driver of a black Nissan Qashqai, who was 44 and lived locally, had died from his injuries.

His son was airlifted to hospital in Sheffield and remains in a serious condition but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.