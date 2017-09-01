Mablethorpe stabbing: Man charged with murder
- 1 September 2017
- From the section Lincolnshire
A man has appeared in court charged with murder following a fatal stabbing in Lincolnshire.
James Rudd, 36, was attacked in Victoria Road in Mablethorpe on Monday afternoon.
James Patrick Adam, 46, of Victoria Road, was remanded in custody by Lincoln magistrates to appear before the crown court later.
Det Insp Karl Whiffen said although someone had been charged they were still appealing for witnesses.