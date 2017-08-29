Former Diocese of Lincoln clergyman admits abuse charges

Image caption Bailey appeared at Lincoln Crown Court earlier

A former clergyman has admitted a series sex abuse offences against underage girls in Lincolnshire.

John Bailey, 76, from Kippax, Leeds, admitted 25 charges of indecent assault on girls under the age of 14.

Six of the charges involved a victim who was sexually abused between March 1955 and March 1959.

A further 18 charges related to a second victim between February 1974 and February 1982.

The final charge was for sexually abusing a third girl between January 1979 and January 1982.

More on this and other local stories from across Lincolnshire

Bailey was granted conditional bail until 21 September at Lincoln Crown Court.

The court also heard Bailey had recently been diagnosed with Alzheimer's and vascular dementia.

Judge Simon Hirst told him: "Given your circumstances and the type of case this is I am prepared to order the preparation of a pre-sentence report."

However, he said: "Please do not think the fact that I am ordering such a report means you won't go to prison for these matters."

Bailey was first arrested as part of Lincolnshire Police's Operation Redstone which followed a review of past safeguarding cases by the Diocese of Lincoln.