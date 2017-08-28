Arrest after man stabbed to death in Mablethorpe

A man has died after a fatal street stabbing in Lincolnshire.

The man, aged in his 30s, died in Victoria Road, Mablethorpe, following the attack at 13:00 BST.

Lincolnshire Police said officers armed with Tasers were on the scene within minutes and arrested a man aged in his 40s.

Police said it was an "isolated incident" and they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the attack.

Insp Phil Baker said it was "critical" that any witnesses get in touch with the force.