Two men jailed over Louth sex attacks on 'intoxicated' teens

Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Alistair Evison and Paul McDowall were each jailed for 14 years

Two men who carried out a catalogue of sex offences against a group of teens have each been jailed for 14 years.

Paul McDowall and Alistair Evison offered two 15-year-old girls and a boy, 14, a lift home after seeing them outside a pub in Louth.

They were then taken to an isolated place where both men carried out a series of sexual assaults.

One of the girls was raped by McDowall, Lincoln Crown Court heard. The men had denied the charges

Michael Cranmer-Brown, prosecuting, said the three victims had been drinking and two of them had smoked cannabis on the night of 31 October 2015.

They stopped at a bench outside the Gas Lamp near Louth Canal because one of the girls could barely stand up.

He said: "Her state of intoxication made her particularly vulnerable. On the face of it she barely knew what was going on around her."

Image copyright Google Image caption The teenagers were offered a lift home from outside the Gas Lamp pub in Louth

Mr Cranmer-Brown said it was clear that McDowall and Evison were already discussing what they were going to do at the time they fetched a car to give the teenagers a lift.

He said: "This didn't arise on the spur of the moment. They were talking about having sex when they went to pick up the car."

The sexual assaults took place during the car journey and when the vehicle was parked, the court heard.

The youngsters were later dropped off in the centre of Louth where they sought help.

McDowall, 41, of Louth Road, South Somercotes, was found guilty of one charge of rape, two charges of sexual assault and a further charge of engaging in sexual activity with a child. He was cleared of one charge of assault by penetration.

Evison, 43, whose address was given as c/o Stanley Close, Louth, was found guilty of three charges of assault by penetration, three charges of sexual assault and a further charge of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without their consent. He was cleared of a further charge of assault by penetration.