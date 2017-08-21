National Front rally in Grantham sees two arrests

From the section

Image copyright Grantham Journal Image caption About 30 National Front supporters marched through Grantham on Saturday

Two people have been arrested after trouble flared between National Front supporters and an anti-fascist group.

About 30 supporters of the right-wing group marched through Grantham in Lincolnshire on Saturday bearing flags.

They were met by a counter-protest from members of the Midland Anti-Fascist Network.

One arrest was in connection with an assault on a police officer, while the other was for a public order offence, Lincolnshire Police said.

Image copyright Grantham Journal Image caption The National Front march was met by a counter-protest from the Midland Anti-Fascist Network

The town's Conservative MP Nick Boles condemned members of the National Front for targeting Grantham.

He said the views of the "pathetic few" did not represent local people.

But he added: "This is a free country, and even idiots have a legal right to protest."

National Front press officer Richard Edmonds described the event as "another successful march and public rally".