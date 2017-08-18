'Lost' false teeth found taped to tree in Skegness

Image copyright Lois Slocombe Image caption The unusual find prompted dozens of comments from people on Facebook

Lost false teeth were found taped to a tree by an amused runner who said it was the "most unusual thing" she had ever come across.

Lois Slocombe was out running with friends on Wednesday when they spotted the dentures sealed in a plastic bag on a tree in Skegness.

Posted alongside them was a note saying: "Have you lost your teeth?"

Ms Slocombe said the teeth had since been removed and she hoped they had been reunited with their owner.

The unusual find on Hoylake Drive prompted dozens of comments from people after Ms Slocombe posted a picture of the teeth on the Skegness Skegness Skegness Facebook page.