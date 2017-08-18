Lincoln City football club training vests stolen

Image copyright Facebook / Lincoln City FC Image caption Lincoln City posted a picture of one of the stolen vests on the club's Facebook page

A football club is appealing for the return of 20 training vests stolen from a car outside its ground.

Thieves broke into the vehicle outside Lincoln City's Sincil Bank stadium on Tuesday night.

The vests are designed to be fitted with electronic devices that monitor the players' performance during training sessions.

The Imps' manager, Danny Cowley, said the theft was affecting the club's preparations for their next match.

"It's a really, really good tool for us that massively aids our ability to train the players," he said.

"We really want those vest back because they are really important to us and the training of our players."

The tracking devices were not in the vests when they were stolen.

The vests were about to be taken to the launderette for cleaning by one of the club's sports scientists when his car window was broken with a rock in the car park.