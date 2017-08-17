Ex Sleaford councillor jailed for indecent images

From the section

Image copyright North Kesteven District Council Image caption Ian Dolby was an independent councillor on North Kesteven District Council

A former independent councillor who admitted possessing child sex abuse images has been jailed for two years.

Ian Dolby, 52, of North Road, Sleaford, Lincolnshire, pleaded guilty at Lincoln Crown Court to 23 counts of making indecent images of children.

A police raid on his home in December 2013 found more than 700 computer discs containing pornography, 45 of which contained child sex abuse.

Dolby resigned from North Kesteven District Council in April 2014.

He was sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court earlier.