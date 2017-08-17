Skegness seafront fire remembered 10 years on
A decade ago, a huge fire ripped through buildings on the seafront in Skegness, Lincolnshire.
More than 120 firefighters fought to contain the blaze, which destroyed a number of businesses on the town's Grand Parade.
An amusement arcade, bars, clubs restaurants and the old Parade Hotel were destroyed in the incident.
Now 10 years on, the seafront parade has been redeveloped with a new entertainment complex and shops.