Engine issue grounds Battle of Britain Memorial Flight planes
Most of the historic aircraft that make up the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) have been grounded due to an engine issue.
A Lancaster bomber, two Hurricanes and three Spitfire planes are all affected by the problem.
The BBMF has three other Spitfires with different engines which are currently unavailable for other reasons.
A spokesman for RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire, where the BBMF is based, said safety was its key priority.
He confirmed an appearance at Weymouth Carnival had to be cancelled on Wednesday afternoon.
The World War Two aircraft, which are all original models, have been grounded temporarily while an engine issue is checked.
The RAF spokesman was unable to say when the planes would be back in the skies.
One of the planes is the last remaining airworthy Spitfire that flew in the Battle of Britain, and the Lancaster is one of only two left flying in the world.
The problem is "related to the Merlin engine" - which powers aircraft including the Spitfire, Lancaster and Hurricane - but "affects all current and serviceable display aircraft", the BBMF said.
It comes ahead of the first ever airshow at RAF Scampton, which is due to be held in early September and include planes from the BBMF.
In July, the Duke of Cambridge attended an air display marking 60 years of the BBMF.
Prince William, who is the flight's patron, also spoke to veterans at the event.
Battle of Britain Memorial Flight
- The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight was formed on 11 July 1957 by Gp Capt Peter Thompson, a former Battle of Britain Hurricane pilot
- He set about collecting and preserving examples of the main aircraft involved in the conflict to honour the RAF's defence of the UK against German attacks at the end of 1940
- The BBMF has 12 historical aircraft, including a Lancaster - one of only two left flying in the world; the other is in Canada
- It also has a Dakota, six Spitfires, two Hurricanes, and two Chipmunks, which are used for training
- The flight has displayed at or flown past thousands of events as a tribute to those who have served in the RAF