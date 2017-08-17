Engine issue grounds Battle of Britain Memorial Flight planes

Image copyright Keith Wilson Image caption The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight planes are a popular sight at summer shows

Most of the historic aircraft that make up the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) have been grounded due to an engine issue.

A Lancaster bomber, two Hurricanes and three Spitfire planes are all affected by the problem.

The BBMF has three other Spitfires with different engines which are currently unavailable for other reasons.

A spokesman for RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire, where the BBMF is based, said safety was its key priority.

He confirmed an appearance at Weymouth Carnival had to be cancelled on Wednesday afternoon.

The World War Two aircraft, which are all original models, have been grounded temporarily while an engine issue is checked.

The RAF spokesman was unable to say when the planes would be back in the skies.

Image copyright MOD Image caption The BBMF is home to one of only two airworthy Lancaster bombers anywhere in the world

One of the planes is the last remaining airworthy Spitfire that flew in the Battle of Britain, and the Lancaster is one of only two left flying in the world.

The problem is "related to the Merlin engine" - which powers aircraft including the Spitfire, Lancaster and Hurricane - but "affects all current and serviceable display aircraft", the BBMF said.

It comes ahead of the first ever airshow at RAF Scampton, which is due to be held in early September and include planes from the BBMF.

In July, the Duke of Cambridge attended an air display marking 60 years of the BBMF.

Prince William, who is the flight's patron, also spoke to veterans at the event.

Battle of Britain Memorial Flight

Image copyright Reuters