Controversial Lincolnshire housing scheme approved

The proposed new homes will be on Legbourne Road on the edge of Louth

Controversial plans to build hundreds of new homes on the edge of a Lincolnshire town have been approved.

East Lindsey District Council has given outline planning permission for 280 houses on a site off Legbourne Road in Louth.

Louth Town Council and some residents had objected claiming the town could not cope with such a large development.

Sue Crew, who sits on the town council, said she was "really disappointed" at the decision.

"I'm disappointed for the residents of the area who were very much against this plan, " she said

"I think a lot of the points brought up were very relevant about Louth finding it very difficult to support these big applications."

Louth lies on the edge of the Lincolnshire Wolds and has a population of just over 16,000, according to the 2011 census.

The council said the developers will now have to produce a more detailed plan before final approval can be granted.

Chairman of the planning committee councillor Neil Cooper said the authority had to follow national policy on planning decisions.

"If we are unreasonable, when it goes to appeal we are going to lose," he said.

"And if we are deemed to be unreasonable then it is going to cost this authority money, which affects all the taxpayers."