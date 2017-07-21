BBC Radio Lincolnshire lifesaver scheme hits 10,000 target

Image caption A total of 10,414 people have been trained by LIVES and St John Ambulance

A BBC local radio campaign to get 10,000 people trained in CPR has been extended after reaching its target in just three months.

The scheme started after BBC Radio Lincolnshire newsreader Charlotte Wright suffered a cardiac arrest while jogging in the uphill area of Lincoln in November.

The newsreader was saved by passers-by who performed CPR until medics arrived.

She said the response to the campaign has been incredible.

Mrs Wright, who is one of the station's longest serving newsreaders, collapsed while jogging after dropping her children off at school.

Two passers-by, Steve Race and Josie Vincent, described by Mrs Wright as a "hero and heroine", performed CPR until paramedics arrived.

She said any credit for inspiring people to learn CPR was down to them and their actions in saving her life.

Image caption Steve Race and Josie Vincent with Charlotte Wright (centre)

Speaking about the success of the campaign, launched in May, she said: "To have reached the 10,000 mark in such a short amount of time is incredible.

"I still can't quite believe what happened to me, but I'm so happy that my experience has inspired people in Lincolnshire to learn this life saving skill.

"Most people who suffer a cardiac arrest don't survive - this is a sobering fact I think about every day."

She has urged everyone to get trained and said "it's so simple and could save someone's life".

Image copyright Lives Image caption Only one in 10 people survive an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, according to statistics, making training exercises like this extremely important

Recent statistics show only one in 10 people survive an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest.

The radio station is working with LIVES and St John Ambulance to provide free training sessions and has now extended the scheme until Christmas.

Those wanting to get involved can email savealife@bbc.co.uk and will receive an automated response with further information.