Lincolnshire teenager dies on holiday in Spain

Image copyright Geograph/Chris Image caption Alex Masterton recently completed his A-levels at King Edward VI Grammar School

A 19-year-old man has collapsed and died while on holiday in Spain.

The teenager, named locally as Alex Masterton, died during a trip to Barcelona with friends.

Mr Masterton was a pupil at King Edward VI Grammar School in Louth, near Grimsby, where he had recently completed his A-levels,

A Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokesperson said: "Our staff are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Barcelona."