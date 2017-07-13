Handcuffed man runs from Boston Police Station

Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption Aurimas Butkys ran off in Boston

A man has escaped from custody while being escorted into a police station wearing handcuffs.

Aurimas Butkys, 25, ran off earlier, shortly after he entered Boston Police Station in Lincolnshire.

He had been detained on a extradition warrant in connection with an assault in Lithuania, Lincolnshire Police said.

The suspect was last seen on Tower Street wearing a dark t-shirt and brown shorts. The force has asked for any sightings of him to be reported.