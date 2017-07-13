Ex police officer and scout leader William Wright jailed for child rape

Image copyright Lincolnshire Police Image caption William Wright was described as a "dangerous individual" who abused his position

A former police officer and scout leader has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the rape and sexual assault of a child.

William Wright, 30, formally of Bucknall, near Lincoln, was convicted of rape and assault of a minor between 2006 and 2008.

He is currently serving an indefinite sentence for sexually abusing boys in his scout group.

He was jailed in 2011 after admitting 32 charges at Lincoln Crown Court.

'Immense bravery'

Appearing at the same court earlier, Wright was handed a life sentence and told he must serve a minimum of 12 years.

He was also placed on the sex offenders' register for life.

Wright was found guilty after a trial in May of six charges of rape, and further charges of sexual assault and assault by penetration.

The court heard Wright came into contact with the boy in his role as a scout leader.

It also heard that on one occasion Wright removed the boy's trousers and brutally beat him before raping him.

In sentencing, Judge Simon Hirst described Wright as a "dangerous individual".

Lincolnshire Police said Wright's victim had shown "immense bravery" giving evidence.

In 2011, he was described as a "predatory paedophile" after persuading young boys to send him indecent photos via the internet and sexually abusing members of his scout group.

Wright was arrested when a mother noticed "disturbing" messages on her son's Facebook account and called police.

He also committed further offences in his native Northern Ireland before being remanded in custody in 2010.