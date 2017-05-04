Scooter death driver jailed for Grantham crash

Image copyright Police issue Image caption Kenneth Wallace was jailed for four and a half years

A driver who killed a 17-year-old scooter rider by knocking him into the path of an oncoming lorry has been jailed.

Kenneth Wallace, 53, drove at speeds of up to 99mph (159 km/h) before knocking Calum Warrilow from his bike on the A1 near Grantham on 13 September.

Police said Wallace did not stop and help Calum, instead choosing to drive away from the crash scene.

At Lincoln Crown Court, Wallace was jailed for four-and-a-half years.

The defendant, of Barn Hill, Stamford, previously admitted a charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

He was also handed a driving ban of nine years and three months.

Further charges of failing to stop and failing to report a road accident have been dropped.

In the lead-up to the crash, Lincolnshire Police said Wallace drove "erratically", overtaking a lorry and a car while driving at speeds of up to 99mph (159 km/h)

Simon Heads, of the East Midlands Serious Collision Unit, said he told officers he was "in a poor emotional state and using his mobile phone".

However, Mr Heads said the defendant's decision not to stop and help Calum after the crash was "morally reprehensible".

He said he hoped the sentence would help Calum's family to feel some sense of justice.

Paying tribute to her son, Calum's mother Kerry Dowers said he was "a kind and considerate young man".

"He was the type of person that would always look out for others and he decided that he would put this to use by pursuing a career in the RAF as a medic," she said.

Talking about the crash, she added: "This still doesn't feel like it is really happening to us, but we do want to see justice for Calum who shouldn't have been taken away from us."