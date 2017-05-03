Man admits causing teen's death by dangerous driving

Image copyright Google Image caption Callum Warrilow was riding his scooter on the A1 near Grantham when the crash happened

A man charged with causing the death of a 17-year-old scooter rider in a crash in Lincolnshire has pleaded guilty.

Callum Warrilow, from Leicestershire, was fatally injured on the A1 near Grantham when he was struck by a car on 13 September.

Kenneth Wallace, of Church Lane, Stibbington, Cambridgeshire, admitted a charge of causing death by dangerous driving at Lincoln Crown Court.

The 53-year-old is due to be sentenced at the same court on Thursday.

Further charges brought against the defendant of failing to stop and failing to report a road accident have been dropped.