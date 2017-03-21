Arrest over elderly people tied up in burglaries
- 21 March 2017
- From the section Lincolnshire
A man has been arrested in connection with two burglaries where elderly people were tied up and threatened.
Police said a man forced his way into the two properties in Gainsborough on Sunday.
The first raid took place about 20:30 GMT when an 88-year-old woman had her mobile phone and £80 in cash taken.
Three hours later a 75-year-old man was forced to reveal his bank card number after being threatened with a knife during an attack in Portland Terrace.
More on this and other Lincolnshire stories
Lincolnshire Police said they had arrested a man in in his 30s and that "investigations were on-going".