'Stolen' car involved in Langworth level crossing crash

Image caption The crash did not involve a train, police said

A car which is thought to have been stolen crashed into a level crossing after failing to stop for police.

The Vauxhall Corsa smashed into barriers in Langworth, Lincolnshire, at about 14:30 GMT.

Its driver was airlifted to hospital, while other occupants inside the car suffered less serious injuries, police said.

Damage was also caused to a residential building, but the crash did not involve a train, officers added.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area.