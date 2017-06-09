Spalding murders: Daughter Kim Edwards named as killer

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Kim Edwards and Lucas Markham were jailed for life in November for the murders of Elizabeth and Katie Edwards

The couple believed to be Britain's youngest double murderers have been named, after a judge lifted a ban on identifying them.

Kim Edwards and her boyfriend Lucas Markham murdered Edwards' mother Elizabeth, 49, and her younger sister Katie, 13, at their home in Spalding, Lincolnshire, in April 2016.

The killers, who were 14 at the time, were both jailed for at least 20 years.

A bid to stop their names being made public was rejected in the High Court.

Why did Kim Edwards killer her mother and sister?

Image caption Elizabeth Edwards, 49, and her daughter Katie, 13, were found dead in April

Markham, who admitted the killings, used a kitchen knife to stab both victims in the neck as they slept.

Edwards, who helped to plan the "cold, calculated and callous" killings, denied murder, claiming to be suffering a mental abnormality which impaired her ability to form rational judgments, but was found guilty by a jury.

The teenagers were both jailed for life at Nottingham Crown Court in November and told they must serve at least 20 years before being considered for parole.

Image copyright PA Image caption Police discovered the bodies of Mrs Edwards and her daughter Katie at their home in Dawson Avenue, Spalding

Evidence heard in the trial, but unpublished until now, revealed that the couple remained at the house in Dawson Avenue immediately after the killings where they had sex, shared a bath and watched the vampire-themed Twilight films.

They were discovered and arrested at the home Edwards shared with her mother and sister 36 hours later, having been reported missing to police.

The ban on naming the two teenagers was lifted by Mr Justice Haddon-Cave on 8 December but their identities remained secret until now to allow their lawyers to appeal against the ruling.

Outlining his reasons for lifting the ban, the judge said: "It is impossible for the public properly to understand this case without knowing the identity of the defendants and that these murders took place in a closed family context.

"This singular fact informs and colours one's entire understanding of the case.

"The corollary is that, unless one knows this singular fact, it is impossible to understand the true motive behind these murders."

'Disbelief and horror'

Det Supt Martin Holvey, of Lincolnshire Police, said the "horrific and brutal" murders had shocked the community and the naming of the teenage killers would only add to that.

"I'm sure that sense of disbelief and horror will be deepened now it is known that it was Elizabeth's own daughter who was responsible for plotting with her boyfriend to carry out the murders," he said.

He said the extra details now made public, including how the couple stayed in the house after the killings and the lack of remorse showed by Edwards and Markham, were "chilling".

"These new revelations will undoubtedly focus attention on Spalding once again. I would like to repeat sentiments I have made earlier, thanking the community for their cooperation throughout the case and paying tribute to the courage of Elizabeth and Katie's family," he said.

"They have endured a terrible ordeal and faced the additional anguish of knowing that this horrific crime was committed by a family member."