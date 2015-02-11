Image copyright Simon Topham Image caption The pedestrian was taken to hospital by air ambulance, but later died from his injuries

A pedestrian has died following a collision with a tipper lorry in the centre of a Lincolnshire market town.

The incident happened in the Bullring, in Horncastle, at about 12:45 GMT.

The 55-year-old man was airlifted to the Queens' Medical Centre in Nottingham, where he died from his injuries a short time later.

A police spokesman said officers were appealing for witnesses to contact them. The road was closed for several hours.