Horncastle tipper lorry crash kills pedestrian
- 11 February 2015
A pedestrian has died following a collision with a tipper lorry in the centre of a Lincolnshire market town.
The incident happened in the Bullring, in Horncastle, at about 12:45 GMT.
The 55-year-old man was airlifted to the Queens' Medical Centre in Nottingham, where he died from his injuries a short time later.
A police spokesman said officers were appealing for witnesses to contact them. The road was closed for several hours.