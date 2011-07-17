Louth man quizzed as moped crashes through shop window

A man has been arrested after a moped crashed through the window of a clothing shop in Lincolnshire.

Police said the motorcycle mounted the pavement on Eastgate in Louth in the early hours of Saturday.

A 23-year-old local man was arrested and is being questioned on suspicion of drinking and driving, said a spokesman for the Lincolnshire force.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, at about 0200 BST, is asked to contact police.