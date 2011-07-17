Two men sought over Gainsborough stabbing

A man has been taken to hospital with stab injuries after he was attacked in Lincolnshire.

The 47-year-old was stabbed in Trinity Street, Gainsborough, between 0030 BST and 0100 BST on Saturday.

He was taken to hospital in Scunthorpe to be treated for his wounds, which police said were not life threatening.

Officers are searching for two men. Both are white, one was wearing a striped T-shirt and the other spoke with a London accent.

Anyone with information should contact the Lincolnshire force.