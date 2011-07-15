Three arrested over air rifle shooting in Gainsborough

Three men have been arrested after an air rifle was shot at cars and people in a residential area of Gainsborough.

Officers were called to the incident in Ashcroft Road at about 2040 BST on Thursday after reports of an air rifle being fired from the window of a house.

Police said one member of the public was hit in the upper leg by a pellet but was not seriously injured.

The men, aged 19, 21 and 22, are currently being questioned at Lincoln Police Station.