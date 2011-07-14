Reward to catch Lincolnshire speed camera arsonist

A £1,000 reward has been offered to help catch an arsonist who has attacked speed cameras in Lincolnshire.

Fifteen out of the 50 cameras in the county have been damaged by fire.

Sue Langley from charity Crimestoppers said the fires were "unsettling" and a "safety risk".

John Siddle, from Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership, said: "It will take a vast amount of money to repair the damage caused."

The reward of up to £1,000 is available to anyone providing information to Crimestoppers, which leads to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for the arson attacks.