Boston conman targets 91-year-old victim

Police in Lincolnshire are trying to trace a man who posed as a builder and tricked a 91-year-old man out of hundreds of pounds.

Officers said the rogue trader called at the man's home on Station Street in Boston on Wednesday morning.

He claimed work on a neighbour's chimney had shown the man's own chimney also needed repairing. The victim handed over the money for materials.

The neighbour later confirmed he was not having any work done on his home.

Lincolnshire Police said the rogue trader was white, about 6ft tall with short, dark hair.

He was wearing a black jacket and dark trousers and had a local Boston accent.

Police have urged anyone with information to contact them.