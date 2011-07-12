Nimrod R1 aircraft leaves RAF Waddington for museum

The Nimrod aircraft has taken off for the final time from RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire, just weeks after flying missions over Libya.

It has been operated by 51 Squadron at the airbase since 1995.

Once declassified, the R1 will go on display at the aeropark museum at East Midlands Airport.

Wing Commander Garry Crosby said it was great news that future generations would be able to see it on public display.

"I have a very close personal connection with it and have flown the plane in the Balkans, Iraq and Afghanistan - we've been all over the world together.

"So it is great to see it going to a place where other people get the chance to see it," he said.

The Nimrod R1 was operated by a four-man flight crew, with 24 reconnaissance equipment operators and a mission supervisor.

It was developed from the Comet civilian airliner.

Three new Rivet-Joint aircraft will replace the R1 in 2014.