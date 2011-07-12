Police appeal over Grantham garden flasher

Police in Lincolnshire are trying to trace a man who exposed himself to a woman at the bottom of her garden.

The woman was hanging out washing on Walton Gardens in Grantham at about 1300 BST on Monday.

She saw the man, who was masturbating, shouted at him and he ran off into nearby woods in the Hills and Hollows area.

The man is described as in his 40s, scruffy and unshaven. He was wearing a khaki coat and fisherman's hat.

Police have urged anyone with information about the man to contact them.