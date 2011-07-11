Horncastle woman changes plea over murder of mother

A Lincolnshire woman is facing a life sentence after admitting the murder of her mother.

The body of 61-year-old Priscilla Traves was discovered with stab wounds at a house on Bridge Street, Horncastle, in November 2010.

Lisa Traves, 32, who lived at the same address, had denied the charge but during an appearance at Lincoln Crown Court changed her plea to guilty.

Traves is due to be sentenced later in the year.