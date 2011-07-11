Grantham store guard is shot with BB gun

Police have promised "robust action" against whoever shot a Lincolnshire security guard with a BB gun.

The guard was hit on the ankle as he left Morrisons supermarket in Grantham on Saturday afternoon.

Officers said the location of the injury, which broke the man's skin, indicated the pellet had come from inside the store.

They added they currently had no witnesses and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Insp Phil Taylor said as well as causing injury and alarm, BB guns can spark full scale security alerts.

"This can be a huge waste of tax payers' money and police resources, which are diverted away from incidents where people's lives are at risk.

"We take a very dim view of BB and replica guns being carried in public places and we will take robust action against anyone engaging in this kind of activity."