Three tonnes of lead stolen from Revesby church roof

Three tonnes of lead, worth thousands of pounds, have been stolen from a church in Lincolnshire.

The theft from St Lawrence's Church, on The Green, in Revesby near Horncastle, was discovered on Friday morning.

It is believed thieves took the lead from the north aisle roof of the church, a spokesperson for the Lincolnshire police said.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious or who has any information is urged to contact police.

