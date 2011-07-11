Three tonnes of lead stolen from Revesby church roof
- 11 July 2011
- From the section Lincolnshire
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Three tonnes of lead, worth thousands of pounds, have been stolen from a church in Lincolnshire.
The theft from St Lawrence's Church, on The Green, in Revesby near Horncastle, was discovered on Friday morning.
It is believed thieves took the lead from the north aisle roof of the church, a spokesperson for the Lincolnshire police said.
Anyone who saw anything suspicious or who has any information is urged to contact police.