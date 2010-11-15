Lincolnshire

Arrest after woman's body found in Lincolnshire

  • 15 November 2010

An investigation has started after the discovery of a woman's body at a flat in a Lincolnshire town.

A 32-year-old woman was arrested after the suspicious death in Horncastle on Sunday evening, Lincolnshire Police said.

The woman's body was found at a property in Bridge Street at 2030 GMT. Police said the woman has not yet been officially identified.

Police are also searching for evidence in the grounds of Lincoln Cathedral.

