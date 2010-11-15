Arrest after woman's body found in Lincolnshire
- 15 November 2010
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An investigation has started after the discovery of a woman's body at a flat in a Lincolnshire town.
A 32-year-old woman was arrested after the suspicious death in Horncastle on Sunday evening, Lincolnshire Police said.
The woman's body was found at a property in Bridge Street at 2030 GMT. Police said the woman has not yet been officially identified.
Police are also searching for evidence in the grounds of Lincoln Cathedral.