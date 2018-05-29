Image copyright Market Bosworth police Image caption The faeces were found on the seat of a spring rocker

Parents have reacted with disgust after human faeces was twice left on children's play equipment at a village park.

The area had to be taped off following the latest incident on Sunday at Pickard's Pickard's Recreation Ground in Desford, Leicestershire.

In both cases the faeces was found on the seat of a spring rocker.

PC Robert Cross, from Market Bosworth police, described the vandalism as "a new low".

In a video posted on Facebook, he said: "I can cope with the mess thrown around the park, I can deal with that, I can pick it up...

"I can't cope with human waste... someone has gone to the toilet on the park. It's absolutely vile."

PC Cross, who had to clear up the first mess on 19 May, has appealed for help from the public to catch the culprits.

Desford Parish Council, which owns the park, said it would "increase vigilance" as wooden benches had also been damaged.

Park users expressed their anger under PC Cross's Facebook post.

Michelle Godrich said: "Disgusting they need to grow up something needs to be done I won't be using that park again."

Julie Hincks added: "That's absolutely disgusting! We take our 4 grandchildren there to play. It needs CCTV to catch the vile scumbags and lock them up!"

