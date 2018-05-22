Image copyright Leicestershire RPU Image caption Leicestershire Police said the woman was taken to hospital before being reported

A pregnant woman was driven to hospital by police who had pulled her car over for not being insured.

The woman told officers her waters had broken when her Citroen car was stopped, Leicestershire Police's road policing unit said.

Despite the car having been driven since March with no insurance, the force said it drove her to hospital due to the "exceptional" circumstances.

The woman was reported and the car seized once they arrived at hospital.

A force spokesman said the car was stopped after it triggered the automatic number plate recognition system for being uninsured.

It has since been returned to the woman's home and is set to be insured, with the spokesman saying that "given the circumstances there were some niceties" in returning the car before its insurance was confirmed.

The spokesman said that while they did not know if the woman had her baby, they "hope all is well".

