Leicester

Missing Joe Tilley found dead in Colombia

  • 13 May 2018
Joe Tilley Leicester missing Colombia Image copyright @FindJoeTilley
Image caption Joe Tilley had last been seen near the Fin del Mundo waterfall on 5 May

A British man who went missing in Colombia a week ago has been found dead at the foot of a waterfall.

The body of Joe Tilley, from Leicester, was found at the Fin del Mundo waterfall, in the south-western Putumayo region, on Saturday, according to his family.

Relatives had flown out to Colombia to join the search party after he was last seen near the waterfall a week earlier.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) said it was assisting his family.

After Mr Tilley went missing, friends set up a Facebook page asking for information on his whereabouts.

Image copyright @FindJoeTilley
Image caption A Facebook page was launched in a bid to find Mr Tilley

A post on the @FindJoeTilley Twitter page said he was found at the "lower part of the waterfall" at 11:30 local time (17:30 BST) on Saturday.

"The search team have suggested he fell," the post added.

An online crowdfunding is aiming to raise £4,500 to bring Mr Tilley's body back to the UK and to help pay for his funeral.

The FCO said: "Our staff are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Colombia and are in touch with the local authorities."

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites