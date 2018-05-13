Image copyright Google Image caption Five people were arrested and have since been released under investigation

A teenage boy is said to be in a critical condition after a street fight in Leicestershire.

Police were called to Radmoor Road, Loughborough on Friday afternoon after receiving a reports of a brawl.

The 17-year-old was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham and remained in a "serious, critical condition" on Saturday, police said.

Five people were arrested and have since been released under investigation.