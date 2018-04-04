Image copyright PA Image caption The mosaic is 10m long and took three days to finish

A mosaic of a King Richard III portrait made with more than 96,000 pieces of Lego has been unveiled.

The 10m-long creation of the former King of England based on a 16th Century portrait by an unknown artist took three days to complete.

Richard III was killed at the Battle of Bosworth in 1485 and his remains were found under a car park in 2012. He was later reburied at Leicester Cathedral.

The mosaic was on display at Leicester's King Richard III Visitor Centre.

It was built in conjunction with charity Fairy Bricks, which uses Lego to help children in hospital.

Image copyright PA Image caption More than 96,000 bricks were used in the mosaic

Richard III