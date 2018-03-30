Image caption The Easter treat was given to Sue Halford's grandfather in 1903

A 115-year-old hot cross bun is to be passed on to the next generation as part of a decades-long family tradition.

Sue Halford's grandfather was first given the bun at Easter in 1903 and it has remained in the family ever since.

She said it was intended to bring "good health and fortune" and was in good condition despite being a "bit hard".

It was given to her 30 years ago by her grandmother and she will now pass the heirloom to her grandson, Noah.

Image caption It was passed down by Mrs Halford's grandparents to bring good luck

Mrs Halford, from Oadby in Leicester, said: "The fascinating thing about it is that you can still the indentation of the crust on the top of the bun.

"Although the currents have perished there is a current stalk still attached to it."

In 2013, a couple from Essex revealed they had a hot cross bun which they think was baked more than 200 years ago.

They believed it could have been the oldest in the world.

Hot cross buns are said to date back to the 12th Century but were first mentioned in the Oxford English Dictionary in 1733.